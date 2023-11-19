How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (2-2)

Time: 3 PM, Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Location: Charleston, South Carolina | TD Arena, 5,100 capacity

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast® Systems - Tournament StatMonitr Home

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +1.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 69 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 70 | NET: N/A

Quad: Not available until NET rankings come out

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 75-74

Opponent’s Best Win: North Texas (92)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Nicholls State (276)

Previous Matchup: Wake 70—LSU 72 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 2-2

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 58% chance to win

Its the final day of the Charleston Classic, and the Deacs are taking on the LSU Tigers for the third straight season for 5th place. The Tigers have beaten Wake Forest in the last 2 meetings between the two teams, including a last second heartbreaker in Atlanta last season. That should give the Deacs some added motivation to get some much needed revenge this time around. If they want to win, they are going to have to do a much, much, much, much better job on the glass than they did against Towson.

Go Deacs!