How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6, 1-6) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Game Info

Time: 3:30 PM, Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Location: South Bend, IN | Notre Dame Stadium (80,795 capacity, turf)

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake +24.5

Over/Under: 46.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 5% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 27—Notre Dame 56 (2018)

All Time: 0-5

Opponent’s Last: 23-31 loss to Clemson

Weather Forecast: 66 degrees and partly cloudy

There are just 2 games remaining for the Deacs in the 2023 football season, and Wake must win both to get bowl eligible and earn the right to play in another game. In order to get to 6 wins, the Deacs are going to have to pull off an improbable upset over the #19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team who is favored by almost 25 points over Wake Forest. Obviously, with Sam Hartman starting for the Irish after 5 years at Wake Forest, a win today would just be that much sweeter.

Go Deacs!