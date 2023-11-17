How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) vs. Towson Tigers (2-2)

Time: 7 PM, Friday, November 17th, 2023

Location: Charleston, South Carolina | TD Arena, 5,100 capacity

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Spread: Wake -4.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 76 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 136 | NET: N/A

Quad: Not available until NET rankings come out

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 70-65

Opponent’s Best Win: Robert Morris (279)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Colorado (18)

Previous Matchup: Wake 74—Towson 64 (2022 NIT)

Head to Head All Time: 1-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 77% chance to win

After another tough loss for the Deacs, Wake will play the Towson Tigers in the second round of the Charleston Classic. Towson is the lowest rated team in the tournament by KenPom and, unlike Utah, does not have a single player taller than 6-9. That should give Andrew Carr and Cam Hildreth plenty of space to work in the paint, unless the Tigers watched last night’s game and decide to play zone. Let’s just hope the Deacs can get another game in the win column today.

Go Deacs!