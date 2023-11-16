How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) vs. Utah Utes (2-0)

Time: 9PM Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Location: Charleston, South Carolina | TD Arena, 5,100 capacity

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest @ Georgia

Spread: Wake +5.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 71 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 35 | NET: N/A

Quad: Not available until NET rankings come out

Kenpom Prediction: Utah wins 79-74

Opponent’s Best Win: Eastern Washington (195)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A

Previous Matchup: Wake 45—Utah 63 (1998)

Head to Head All Time: 2-2

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 60% chance to win

The Charleston Classic begins tonight and the Deacs are taking on the Utah Utes in the opening round. The Utes are the second tallest in the team in the country, and they have a couple of really good 7 footers in Branden Carlson and Lawson Lovering who are averaging a combined 23.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists per game this season. The Deacs were outscored by 20 points in the paint in their loss to Georgia last week, so Utah could present challenge for Wake down low. This is a quality opponent that should turn into a Quad 1 game later in the season, so a win here would be big for the Deacs.

Go Deacs!