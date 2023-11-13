Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 11

After how things went this weekend, I think most of us are probably just ready to move onto basketball season, so I’m going to blow through this one pretty quickly.

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 9 Old Dominion 4 6 Georgia Tech 5 5 Clemson 6 4 Virginia Tech 5 5 Pittsburgh 2 8 Florida State 10 0 Duke 6 4 NC State 7 3 Notre Dame 7 3 Syracuse 5 5 Total 59 52

Vanderbilt 6—South Carolina 47

South Carolina isn’t even good this season, and they still beat the Commodores by 41 points. Let’s keep Vandy on the schedule as long as possible.

Old Dominion 10—Liberty 38

Liberty is a perfect 10-0 and got out to a 29-0 lead before Old Dominion even got on the scoreboard. Wake transfer Quinton Cooley led the Flames with 85 rushing yards, giving him 1,066 rushing yards to go along with 9 rushing TD’s this season.

Georgia Tech 21—Clemson 42

Haynes King completed 13 of his 31 passing attempts and threw 4 picks—you aren’t going to win many games with that kind of production from the starting QB. Clemson appears to be righting the ship towards the end of the season.

Virginia Tech 48—Boston College 22

At 4-2 in the ACC, the Hokies are still in play for the ACC Championship Game, though it will take Louisville losing to Miami and a bunch of other tie breaking scenarios. Kyron Drones appears to be “the guy” in Blacksburg for the next few years.

Pitt 13—Syracuse 28

The Orange finally win another game as Pitt continues to be awful. The Orange threw the ball 8 times in this game, completing 4 passes for 17 yards. On the other 66 plays, Syracuse ran the ball for 382 yards and 2 touchdowns.

#4 Florida State 27—Miami 20

It’s pretty clear the FSU is the best team in the ACC, but given the mediocrity of the conference this season, that may not matter all that much. The Seminoles were outgained by the Hurricanes in this game and managed just 322 yards of total offense and 3-12 3rd down conversions—they stay perfect, nonetheless. Florida State is probably going undefeated and making the playoff this season, with just 1 FBS game remaining against a pretty bad Florida team.

Duke 45—#24 North Carolina 45

This one was a total ref show, as the stripes decided not to review a Duke interception that was called a completed pass for UNC late in the 4th quarter and then missed not 1, but 2 offensive linemen downfield on the 2-point conversion that ended up deciding the game.