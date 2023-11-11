How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-5) vs NC State Wolfpack (6-3, 3-2)

Game Info

Time: 2 PM, Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | Allegacy Stadium (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: CW

Streaming: CW App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake +2

Over/Under: 42.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 45% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 21—NC State 31 (2022)

All Time: 42-59-5

Opponent’s Last: 20-6 win over Miami

Weather Forecast: 53 degrees and clear

It is hard to believe we are already at the final home game of the 2023 football season. The Deacs are searching for 2 more wins to extend their bowl streak, so they really need to grab a victory in this one. NC State is coming off a two-game win streak with wins over Clemson and Miami, but starting QB MJ Morris will not be playing in this game after he decided to redshirt earlier this week. With the home team in this rivalry coming out with a win in almost every game since 2000, Wake probably will not have a better chance of getting a win this season. Let’s go get it.

Go Deacs!