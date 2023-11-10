How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (0-1)

Time: 7PM Friday, November 10th, 2023

Location: Athens, Georgia | Stegeman Coliseum (10,523 capacity)

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest @ Georgia

Spread: Wake +2.5

Over/Under: 153.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 72 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 63 | NET: N/A

Quad: Not available until NET rankings come out

Kenpom Prediction: Georgia wins 80-75

Opponent’s Best Win: N/A

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Oregon (35)

Previous Matchup: Wake 81—Georgia 71 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 2-3

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 41%

The Deacs are in Georgia to take on the Bulldogs in the first road game of the season. The Bulldogs have not won a game yet, but their only loss is to what is supposed to be a very good Oregon team on a neutral court. This should be a nice first test for the Deacs in what should end up being a quad 1 game at the end of the season. Hopefully Wake has a much better start to this game than they did in the season opener—coming back from 20 down on the road against an SEC opponent is likely a little harder than it was against Elong

Go Deacs!