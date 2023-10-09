Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 6

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 5 Old Dominion 3 3 Georgia Tech 3 3 Clemson 4 2 Virginia Tech 2 4 Pittsburgh 1 4 Florida State 5 0 Duke 4 1 NC State 4 2 Notre Dame 5 2 Syracuse 4 2 Total 37 28

Vanderbilt 14—Florida 38

Florida outgained Vandy on the ground 215 to 64 yards, and Graham Mertz finished 30-36 for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Gators. It might be a while before the Commodores are actually competitive in the SEC.

Old Dominion 17—Southern Miss 13

The QB issues continue for Old Dominion, with Grant Wilson returning under center after Jack Shields started the game 0-4. It didn’t seem to make that big of a difference, as he finished the game 8-18 and the Monarchs beat 1-4 Southern Miss by just 4 points.

Georgia Tech 23—#17 Miami 20

If you missed this game, I highly recommend watching the last minute of game time. Instead of just kneeling out the clock and winning the game, Miami elected to hand the ball off, which resulted in a fumble with 33 seconds remaining. Haynes King scrambled and launched a bomb to Christian Leary, who somehow got behind the entire Miami defense to score the go-ahead touchdown with 2 seconds left. This may have been the most egregious coaching error of all time from Mario Cristobal.

Part 2: Georgia Tech receiver Christian Leary gets behind the Miami defense. Quarterback Haynes King finds him for a 44-yard touchdown pass pic.twitter.com/QCMPoHEQ5C — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 8, 2023

Virginia Tech 17—#5 Florida State 39

The Noles stay perfect with a home win over the Hokies. FSU scored 22 unanswered points in the first quarter and never looked back, despite VT getting within 5 points on a kickoff return TD at the start of the second half. Trey Benson ran for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 11 carries, and the Seminoles get a comfortable win.

NC State 48—Marshall 41

MJ Morris returned to the starting lineup after Armstrong was benched and completed 53% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions—if I had to guess, that is probably not exactly the big improvement the Pack were hoping for with the QB change. Kevin Concepcion has solidified himself as a #1 receiver for NC State, catching 8 passes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns in this one. Despite being outgained and giving up 41 points, NC State was able to hand the Thundering Herd their first loss of the season.

#10 Notre Dame 20—#25 Louisville 33

As it turns out, all that talk of Sam Hartman having an offensive line this season was just that, talk. The Cardinals sacked Hartman 5 times and picked him off 3 times, and this basically looked very similar to his last game in Cardinal Stadium as a Deac. I’m not sure if transferring to Notre Dame to play in a pro-style offense has really helped his draft stock at all.

Syracuse 7—North Carolina 40

For the second straight season, it looks like Syracuse may have been the benefactor of some weak early scheduling. After starting the season 4-0, the Orange have been blown out of their last 2 games 71-17 (and they get FSU next week, so that might get worse). Drake Maye destroyed the Cuse secondary, throwing for 442 yards and 3 touchdowns, and the Tar Heels out gained the Orange 644 to 221 yards—that’s nearly a 3-fold difference. This was simply a beat down.