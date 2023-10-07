Quick Recap: Woeful Offense Dooms Deacs, Clemson Escapes 17-12

5 trips to the red zone. 12 points. 2-12 on third down. 0-1 on fourth. Mitch Griffis with less than 200 yards passing. A missed easy field goal. A questionable choice to go for it on fourth instead of taking points. The defense did everything they could be asked to and then some, and even special teams had some key victories. But the offense just could not execute, especially in the red zone, and the continuing specter of Clemson’s domination of Wake Forest continues. So many golden opportunities wasted. With an even DECENT offensive showing, Wake Forest wins this game. Sadly for the Deacs, as we’ve seen all year, it was just not meant to be. I don’t know exactly what happened between last year and this year. My guess is it’s a multitude of factors. What I do know is, with this year’s defense and last year’s offense, Wake Forest wins the ACC, and maybe even more than that. I can’t even say it was a terrible game. The fact that the defense came THAT close to beating Clemson in Death Valley is insane. Absolutely insane. But the fact that the offense was that much of a no-show in such a close game is beyond infuriating. Again, a down year is not the end of the world. I still think Coach Clawson, barring something truly catastrophic (this is not that), should have a job for life. But man is it ever infuriating to have seen so many instances against Clemson over the years of the Deacs snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

At this point, a bowl game will be a victory.

On to the next. Go Deacs.