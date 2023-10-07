How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) vs Clemson Tigers (3-2, 1-2)

Game Info
Time: 3:30 PM Saturday, October 6th, 2023
Location: Clemson, SC | Memorial Stadium (81,500 capacity, Bermuda grass)
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7
Instagram: @WakeFootball
Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, Black Pants
Spread: Wake +21
Over/Under: 52.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 11% chance to win
Previous Matchup: Wake 45—Clemson 51 (2OT) (2022)
All Time: 17-70-1
Opponent’s Last: 31-14 win over Syracuse
Weather Forecast: 72 degrees and partly cloudy
The bye week came at a great time for Wake Forest, as the Deacs really needed to regroup after a couple of turnover filled games. Today’s game will be our first chance to see what adjustments the staff made over the past couple of weeks to get the offense back on track and get back to protecting the ball and putting points on the board. They are going to need to bring something special to take down the Tigers in Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers have lost just 2 games in the last 7 seasons.
Go Deacs!
