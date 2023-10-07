How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) vs Clemson Tigers (3-2, 1-2)

Game Info

Time: 3:30 PM Saturday, October 6th, 2023

Location: Clemson, SC | Memorial Stadium (81,500 capacity, Bermuda grass)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake +21

Over/Under: 52.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 11% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 45—Clemson 51 (2OT) (2022)

All Time: 17-70-1

Opponent’s Last: 31-14 win over Syracuse

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees and partly cloudy

The bye week came at a great time for Wake Forest, as the Deacs really needed to regroup after a couple of turnover filled games. Today’s game will be our first chance to see what adjustments the staff made over the past couple of weeks to get the offense back on track and get back to protecting the ball and putting points on the board. They are going to need to bring something special to take down the Tigers in Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers have lost just 2 games in the last 7 seasons.

Go Deacs!