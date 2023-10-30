Wake Forest’s 2024-2030 ACC opponents announced

With the additions of SMU, Cal and Stanford to the ACC in 2024, the conference announced a new schedule model going forward Monday evening.

In this new model, Wake Forest will have annual protected games with NC State and Duke. The Deacs will face off with Cal (home) and Stanford (away) in their first year in the ACC. SMU will travel to Winston-Salem in 2025.

Below is the released opponents for Wake Forest:

2024

Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, UVA

Away: Miami, UNC, NC State, Stanford

2025

Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, SMU

Away: Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech

2026

Home: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, NC State, SMU

2027

Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, SMU

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville

2028

Home: Cal, Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech

Away: North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse

2029

Home: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State

Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia

2030

Home: Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech

In descending order, here is the number of times Wake Forest will play each ACC team up to 2030.

Duke (7), NC State (7), Georgia Tech (5), Virginia (4), North Carolina (4), SMU (3), Stanford (3), Virginia Tech (3), Cal (3), Clemson (3), Florida State (3), Miami (3), Boston College (2), Louisville (2), Pitt (2), Syracuse (2)

The ACC will continue to play its championship game in Charlotte, with the top two teams in winning percentage making the trip. Divisions will continue to no longer be used.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a press release.

“Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront. The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”