How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3) vs Florida State Seminoles (7-0, 5-0)

Game Info

Time: 12:00 PM Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | Allegacy Stadium (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake +20.5

Over/Under: 52

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 8% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 31—Florida State 21 (2022)

All Time: 9-30-1

Opponent’s Last: 38-20 win over #16 Duke

Weather Forecast: 80 degrees and sunny

The Deacs are back for the penultimate home game of the season against a top 5 Florida State squad that remains unbeaten this season. Wake Forest has won the last 3 games against the Seminoles, so FSU is definitely going to be looking to reestablish some dominance in this series—especially since head coach Mike Norvell has still never beaten Dave Clawson. The Deacs are going to need to limit their mistakes and rely heavily on Demond Clairborne and the ground game today if they want to pull off the improbable upset. Let’s do this thing!

Go Deacs!