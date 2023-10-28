How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3) vs Florida State Seminoles (7-0, 5-0)

Game Info
Time: 12:00 PM Saturday, October 28th, 2023
Location: Winston-Salem, NC | Allegacy Stadium (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)
TV: ABC
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7
Instagram: @WakeFootball
Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants
Spread: Wake +20.5
Over/Under: 52
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 8% chance to win
Previous Matchup: Wake 31—Florida State 21 (2022)
All Time: 9-30-1
Opponent’s Last: 38-20 win over #16 Duke
Weather Forecast: 80 degrees and sunny
The Deacs are back for the penultimate home game of the season against a top 5 Florida State squad that remains unbeaten this season. Wake Forest has won the last 3 games against the Seminoles, so FSU is definitely going to be looking to reestablish some dominance in this series—especially since head coach Mike Norvell has still never beaten Dave Clawson. The Deacs are going to need to limit their mistakes and rely heavily on Demond Clairborne and the ground game today if they want to pull off the improbable upset. Let’s do this thing!
Go Deacs!
