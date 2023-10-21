How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3, 0-3) vs Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4, 1-2)

Game Info

Time: 3:30 PM Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | Allegacy Stadium (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Gold Pants

Spread: Wake -1

Over/Under: 45.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 44% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 21—Pitt 45 (2021 ACC CG)

All Time: 0-2

Opponent’s Last: 38-21 win over #14 Louisville

Weather Forecast: 66 degrees, clear, and windy

It’s the Homecoming game for the Deacs, and if they want any chance of keeping that bowl streak alive, this one is a must win. The Panthers come into today’s game off an impressive win over a previously undefeated Louisville team, and it looks like making the switch to Christian Veilleux at quarterback may have given Pitt the spark they needed this season. This one might be a defensive slugfest, so making the most of any and all scoring opportunities will be crucial for Wake Forest.

Go Deacs!