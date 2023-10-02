Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 5

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 4 Old Dominion 2 3 Georgia Tech 2 3 Clemson 3 2 Virginia Tech 2 3 Pittsburgh 1 4 Florida State 4 0 Duke 4 1 NC State 3 2 Notre Dame 5 1 Syracuse 4 1 Total 32 24

Old Dominion 35—Marshall 41

Jack Shields started his first game of the season after replacing Grant Wilson in the last one. He threw for just 95 yards and 3 interceptions, but the Monarchs were able to stay in this one due to Kadarius Calloway’s 236 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Georgia Tech 27—Bowling Green 38

I know there’s a lot of football left to be played this season, but at this point, losing to Georgia Tech at home has the potential to go down as one of Wake’s worst losses in the past decade.

Vanderbilt 21—#23 Missouri 38

With AJ Swann still out with injury, back up Ken Seals threw for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ultimately, the Vandy defense just had no answer for Brady Cook and the Mizzou passing attack, giving up 395 yards and 4 TDs through the air. With 4 of their 6 remaining games on the road and 1 of their 2 remaining homes games coming against #1 Georgia, the Commodores’ chances of getting a conference win this season could be running out.

Clemson 31—Syracuse 14

This one was more of a defensive battle that I thought it would be. Cade Klubnik threw for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns, and the Tigers got 21 points off of 3 Syracuse turnovers to win their first conference game of the season.

Virginia Tech 38—Pitt 21

Kyron Drones continues to start for the injured Grant Wells, and honestly, the Hokies look way better with him commanding the offense. In just the 3rd start of his career, Drones scored threw for 228 yards and scored all 5 of VT’s touchdowns. Phil Jurkovec also threw for 2 touchdowns but completed just 11 of his 22 attempts and was sacked 4 times.

#17 Duke 14—#11 Notre Dame 21

This one was a defensive slugfest. Down by 1 point and facing 4th and 16 with 40 seconds remaining, Sam Hartman scrambled for 17 yards to pick up a 1st down and set up Audric Estime’s 30 yard go ahead touchdown to give the Irish the win. Riley Leonard injured his ankle on the final play of the game—the extent of that injury will likely have a pretty big impact on the rest of Duke’s season.

NC State 10—Louisville 13

If anyone needed a game to use as proof of staying away from QBs in the transfer portal, this was it. Jack Plummer, a 5th year senior, and Brennan Armstrong, a 6th year senior, battled back and forth to see who could make the dumbest possible decision at the worst time to lose a game—the two veteran QBs combined for 4 interceptions and 2 fumbles. NC State finished the game with just 201 yards of total offense, and I have to think a QB change could be coming soon (Update: MJ Morris named starter for next week).