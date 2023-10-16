Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 7

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 6 Old Dominion 3 3 Georgia Tech 3 3 Clemson 4 2 Virginia Tech 3 4 Pittsburgh 2 4 Florida State 6 0 Duke 5 1 NC State 4 3 Notre Dame 6 2 Syracuse 4 3 Total 42 31

Vanderbilt 20—Georgia 37

Georgia was in the driver seat the whole time in this one, but Vandy scored a couple of 4th quarter touchdowns to make it shockingly respectable. The fact that the Commodores scored 20 points despite running the ball 15 times for 18 yards is actually pretty impressive.

Pittsburgh 38—#14 Louisville 21

After benching Phil Jurkovec, the Panthers took down a top 15 Louisville squad in Christian Veilleux’s first start of the season. The Pitt defense probably deserves most of the credit for this win—Veilleux completed just 12 of his 26 passes and the Panthers ran the ball 33 times for just 88 yards, but 3 turnovers, including an 86-yard pick 6, helped them score 38 points.

#4 Florida State 41—Syracuse 3

The Syracuse slide continues, as the Orange have now been outscored 112-24 over the last 3 games. Garrett Shrader had an abysmal day throwing the ball, completing just 9 of his 21 attempts for 99 yards, and the Orange offense managed just 261 total yards and 2 turnovers. On the other side, Jordan Travis was a very efficient 23-37 for 284 yards, and Keon Coleman continued to show why he was the biggest pickup in the portal during the offseason, finishing with 9 catches for 140 yards and 1 touchdown. If Florida State can get by the Blue Devils this week, there is a good chance they finish the regular season undefeated.

#17 Duke 24—NC State 3

Duke backup QB Henry Belin IV completed just 4 passes, and the Duke offense managed just 300 total yards—the Blue Devils still won the game by 21 points. I think it should be pretty obvious by now that Mike Elko is one of the best coaches in the country. For the Wolfpack, benching Brennan Armstrong for MJ Morris has not exactly given the NC State offense much of a boost—Morris finished the game 24-40 for 193 yards and 1 interception.

#21 Notre Dame 48—#10 USC 20

The Notre Dame defense sacked Caleb Williams 6 times and picked him off 3 times in a dominant win over a top 10 team. Sam Hartman threw for just 126 yards, but he really didn’t have to do anything in this one—the Irish got touchdowns on drives of 12 yards and 2 yards, a field goal on a drive of 9 yards, and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Notre Dame is realistically one play away from being in playoff contention.