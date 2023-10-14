How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2, 0-2) vs Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-1)

Game Info

Time: 3:30 PM Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Location: Blacksburg, VA | Lane Stadium (65,632 Capacity, Bermudagrass)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants

Spread: Wake +1.5

Over/Under: 48.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 50% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 23—VT 16 (2020)

All Time: 13-25-1

Opponent’s Last: 17-39 loss to FSU

Weather Forecast: 62 degrees and partly cloudy

The Deacs have a good chance to get back in the win column today, as this one appears to be a coin flip on paper. This one looks like it could be a defensive slug fest, as neither offense has looked particularly good this season—the Deacs are averaging just 14 points in ACC games, while the Hokies have scored more than 17 points in just 2 of their 6 games so far this season. If the Deacs want to pick up their first ACC win of the season and get over halfway to another bowl game, they are going to need to make the most of scoring opportunities and limit their turnovers.

Go Deacs!