LISTEN: Boots On The Ground Pod, Episode Six

EPISODE SIX: THE WAKE FOREST OFFENSE IS BROKEN

After a demoralizing Wake Forest loss in a perfectly winnable game, Essex and Ben break down the game, including thoughts on a “broken” Wake Forest offense with a “lost quarterback.”

Boots On The Ground also dives into some Dave Clawson quotes that tell a tough story about Mitch Griffis and his side of the ball, how the game was taken out of his hands, but also why conservative play may have been the only answer.

This leads to a take on what Wake Forest’s offense may be capable of later this season.

Later, Essex and Ben talk Demon Deacons’ bowl watch and preview Virginia Tech with keys to the game and predictions, plus a impassioned plea for Wake Forest to finally punch a team in the mouth.

All that and more on the Boots On The Ground Pod. Listen on Apple Podcasts below.