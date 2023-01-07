How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-13, 0-4)

Time: 3PM, Saturday, January 7th, 2023

Location: Louisville, Kentucky | KFC Yum! Center, 22,000 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -9

Over/Under: 141.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 81 | NET: 80

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 265 | NET: 346

Quad: 4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-67

Opponent’s Best Win: Western Kentucky (154)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Bellarmine (269)

Previous Matchup: Wake 99—UL 77 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 3-9

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 85% chance to win

This is more or less a must win game for the Deacs if they want to make the big dance in March. I really don’t see any way Wake can lose a quad 4 game to a 2-win team and find themselves in the NCAA Tournament unless they run the table for the rest of the season. The Cardinals have been awful this year and currently have the 315th ranked offense, the 314th ranked eFG% and the 355th ranked turnover percentage (24.2%) in the nation per KenPom. There is absolutely no reason Wake Forest should lose to this team. That being said, the Deacs have never won against the Cards in the Yum! Center, and crazy things always happen when these two teams get together. Let’s hope the Deacs just take care of business today.

Go Deacs!