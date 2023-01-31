Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5) vs. Duke Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4)

Time: 7PM Tuesday, January 31st, 2022

Location: Durham, North Carolina | Cameron Indoor Stadium, 9,314

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +8.5

Over/Under: 147

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 74 | NET: 72

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 28 | NET: 24

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: Duke wins 78-69

Opponent’s Best Win: Xavier (22)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Wake Forest (74)

Previous Matchup: Wake 81—Duke 70 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 80-178

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 18%

The Deacs are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and looking to get back in the win column against the Duke Blue Devils tonight. Wake has already beaten Duke this season at home, but of course, the Blue Devils were without a couple of couple of players in the game. I think everyone is aware of what a win for the Deacs would mean in this one, given that Wake hasn’t won a game in Durham since Tim Duncan retired in 1997. Forbes was 1 missed offensive interference call away from pulling it off last year, so this could be the year. However, the Blue Devils just beat Georgia Tech by 43 points on the road, so they might be rounding into form as we near the final month of the regular season—that, or GT is just really bad.

Go Deacs!