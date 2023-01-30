ACC Releases 2023 Football Schedule

In June, the ACC announced that the conference was moving away from divisions and would instead be moving to a 3-5-5 schedule model for the foreseeable future. In said model, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. We already knew that Wake’s primary opponent were Duke, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech, so all that was left was to fill out the rest of the ACC slate.

The Deacs will play their first conference game of the season against new rival Georgia Tech at home on September 23rd. After a bye week, Wake has to go to Clemson and then to Virginia Tech—one, if not both, of those games will be pretty tough. The Deacs then return home to take on Pitt and Florida State, which continues the streak of Wake not playing Pitt on the road despite the Panthers being in the conference for a decade. The Deacs then finish out the season with 3 out of 4 games on the road, playing Duke, Notre Dame, and Syracuse away and NC State at home.

Despite no longer playing in the Atlantic Division, the Deacs are still playing Florida State, Clemson, NC State, and Syracuse next season, so it really won’t be that much different than Wake’s schedule for the past several years. For 2023, Wake has really just traded Boston College and Louisville for Pitt and Virginia Tech. Outside of that, it’s the same Atlantic + Duke + 1 Coastal opponent schedule we know and love.

It's probably too early to be thinking about predictions, but I think it’s pretty obvious Wake is winning every game.

Go Deacs!