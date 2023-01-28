How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4) vs. NC State Wolfpack (16-5, 6-4)

Time: 1PM Saturday January 28th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Spread: Wake -2.5

Over/Under: 154.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 74 | NET: 69

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 48 | NET: 43

Quad: 2

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-77

Opponent’s Best Win: Miami (36)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Pittsburgh (66)

Previous Matchup: Wake 101—NC State 76 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 73-94

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 56%

The Deacs have lost 2 games in a row and now return home to try to break the streak against the NC State Wolfpack. The Pack have turned things around pretty quickly after struggling last season and appear to be an NCAA Tournament team at the moment. NC State is a team that plays an up-tempo style on both offense and defense, using full court pressure to try and speed their opponent up and force them into turning the ball over. They are also one of the best teams in the nation at defending the 3-point line, giving up just under 6 3-pointers per game and holding opponents to 30% shooting from beyond the arc. The way teams have been shooting from deep lately against the Deacs, running the NC State guards, especially Terquavion Smith, off the line will be critically important for Wake. Smith—the ACC’s leading scorer—is one of those guys that can completely take a game over once he gets hot, so the fewer shots he gets from beyond the arc, the better. This game has basically become a must-win for Wake’s NCAA Tournament hopes, so get out to the Joel and help the Deacs get the W.

Go Deacs!