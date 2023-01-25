How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (13-7, 6-3)

Time: 7PM Wednesday, January 25th, 2023

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Petersen Events Center, 12,508 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +3

Over/Under: 148

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 76 | NET: 71

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 67 | NET: 64

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: Pitt wins 77-73

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia (11)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Florida State (153)

Previous Matchup: Wake 91—Pitt 75 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 7-5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 36%

The Deacs are back on the road after two straight home games to take on the Pitt Panthers. This looks like it should be a pretty even matchup between two similar teams. Like Wake Forest, the Panthers rely much more heavily on their offense than their defense and take a ton of 3-pointers. So far this season, Pitt is attempting over 25 3-pointers per game, but they only make around 34% of them. Both Pitt and Wake shoot over a very high 53% from inside the arc, but both only take around 32 2-pointers per game, which is one of the lowest rates in the NCAA. I expect this will be a fast-paced, high scoring game with both teams letting in fly from deep anytime they get the chance.

Go Deacs!