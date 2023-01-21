How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2) vs. #10 Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2)

Time: 2 PM Saturday, January 21st, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +3

Over/Under: 135.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 73 | NET: 68

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 11 | NET: 14

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: Virginia wins 71-68

Opponent’s Best Win: Baylor (16)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Pitt (57)

Previous Matchup: Wake 63—Virginia 55 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 71-69

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 46%

Simply put, this is a massive game for Wake Forest. Virginia is the highest rated team in the ACC in the AP Top 25, the NET rankings, and KenPom, so I feel like it’s safe to say they are probably the toughest team Wake will play in the ACC this season. The Cavs still have their dominant patented pack line defense, but this season, they also have one of the best offenses in the nation—that makes them a very scary team. Virginia is led by the talented Reece Beekman, who is averaging 10 points and 5.1 assists per game this season, while shooting an absurd 48% from beyond the arc. They also have a lethal 3-point shooter in Armaan Franklin, who is shooting 41% from beyond the arc this season and shoots 5 3-pointers per game. In what is expected to be a lower scoring game, those 3-pointers could be huge down the stretch. Hopefully the home crowd turns out and the Deacs come away with a massive top 10 win.

Go Deacs!