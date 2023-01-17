How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2) vs. #19 Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0)

Time: 9PM Tuesday, January 17th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: RSN

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 73 | NET: 76

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 51 | NET: 49

Quad: 2

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-75

Opponent’s Best Win: Duke (29)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Loyola Chicago (237)

Previous Matchup: Wake 57—Clemson 77 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 100-67

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 58%

The way things are shaping up so far this season, this could be the biggest game of the year for the Deacs. Clemson comes into tonight’s game undefeated in conference play and in sole possession of first place in the ACC. Since losing to Loyola Chicago on December 10th, the Tigers have won 7 games in a row and are coming off an 8-point win over #24 Duke this weekend. Clemson is led by the trio of Hunter Tyson, Chase Hunter and PJ Hall, who all average over double digits and shoot over 40% from beyond the arc—in the first meeting between these two teams, the trio combined for 47 points on 54% shooting from the field. With Wake Forest having the ACC’s best offense and Clemson having the ACC’s best defense, this should be a pretty fun matchup between two of the top teams in the ACC. The Deacs are going to need the home crowd to give them a boost tonight.

Go Deacs!