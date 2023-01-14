How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (8-9, 2-4)

Time: 8PM, Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts | Silvio O. Conte Forum, 8,606 capacity

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2.5

Over/Under: 140

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 80 | NET: 81

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 177 | NET: 213

Quad: 3

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 72-69

Opponent’s Best Win: VT (46)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Maine (313)

Previous Matchup: Wake 77—BC 82 (2022 ACCT)

Head to Head All Time: 13-16

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 64% chance to win

After taking care of business against FSU at home earlier this week, the Deacs are on the road to take on the Boston College Eagles. The Eagles come into today’s game with one of the worst offenses in the nation—BC is currently 288th in the nation in FG%, 359th in 3P%, 338th in assists per game, and 328th in points per game so far this season. Really, the only thing BC has done well on offense this season is not turn the ball over. Because of that, the Eagles are probably going to rely heavily on their defense, which is allowing teams to score just 68 points per game on 44% shooting from the floor. I wouldn’t be shocked if this was one of those tough, grind-it-out type games where the first team to hit 60 comes away with a win.

Go Deacs!