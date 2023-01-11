How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 3-2)

Time: 9 PM, Wednesday, January 11th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -8.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 86 | NET: 81

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 161 | NET: 224

Quad: 4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 80-71

Opponent’s Best Win: Notre Dame (127)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Stetson (208)

Previous Matchup: Wake 68—FSU 60 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 27-29

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 83% chance to win

The Deacs are back home for another must win game, this time against the 5-11 Florida State Seminoles. The Noles already have 3 conference wins, but they have had the benefit of a schedule that had them play Louisville, Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech in their first 5 conference games of the season. For just 5 wins on the season, the Noles actually have a pretty good offense led by Matthew Cleveland and Darin Green—the duo is combining for almost 30 points per game, and both shoot over 40% from beyond the arc. Outside of those two, Florida State is not a very good shooting from the outside. The Deacs should have a pretty big advantage on the glass in this one, as FSU is one of the worst rebounding teams in the conference. Hopefully the late start time doesn’t affect the attendance for the home crowd.

Go Deacs!