Sam Hartman Becomes Wake Forest’s All Time Passing Leader

Saturday’s game against Liberty ended with a crazy, chaotic finish that saw the Deacs come away with the win after stuffing a Liberty 2-point conversion attempt with about a minute remaining in the game. If you were 1 of the 32,000 fans in attendance at the game, you may have missed in the chaos the fact that Sam Hartman had become Wake Forest’s all-time passing leader.

With a 5-yard pass to Ke’shawn Williams on the first play of the 2nd half, Hartman surpassed the great Riley Skinner to sit atop the passing leaderboard with 9,863 yards. That officially cements Sam Hartman’s legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in Wake Forest history, if he had not done so already (he had). The leaderboard for total passing yards now looks like:

Sam Hartman: 9,891 Riley Skinner: 9,762 Tanner Price: 8,899 John Wolford: 8,794 Brian Kuklick: 8,017

Hartman was, as you would expect, humble in the post-game and tried to downplay his accomplishment.

“It’s everybody else, I throw the ball.”



Sam Hartman became @WakeFB’s all-time passing yds leader Saturday, even as the defense made the difference in the one-point W.



Thankful Sam (reluctantly) discussed his record. Praised the D & talked what O must fix pre- @ClemsonFB, too. pic.twitter.com/fqRwDgRsi4 — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) September 18, 2022

Former Wake Forest passing leader Riley Skinner chimed in on Twitter to congratulate Hartman on his incredible achievement.

Congrats pro!!! Couldn’t be happier for a more deserving leader of the program. Enjoy the top! @sam_hartman10 @WakeFB @DemonDeacons https://t.co/sUxzLOQQsO — Riley Skinner (@Riley_Skinner) September 18, 2022

With 9 games left to play this season, Hartman could realistically push his career total passing numbers upwards of 13,000 yards, which would be a career total that I feel would probably stand in the annals of the Wake Forest record book for quite some time. Not to mention, he could come back and play another whole season, which would likely put the passing yards record so far out of reach that it may never be broken.

Congratulations to Sam and GO Deacs!