Delaware Forward Andrew Carr Commits to Wake Forest

The transfer portal is heating up, and Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest coaching staff have gotten their second transfer of the offseason in 6-9 Delaware forward Andrew Carr.

Excited to announce that I will be transferring to Wake Forest University! Big thank you to my teammates, friends, and family who have helped me along the way as well as the entire Delaware Staff. Can’t wait to see what the future holds! @WakeMBB #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/gHlvRwGDth — Andrew Carr (@apc_andrew) May 2, 2022

In his sophomore season for the Blue Hens, Carr averaged 10 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in 16 out of Delaware’s 34 games and netted a career high 21 points against Drexel this season. He earned CAA All-Tournament team honors in the CAA Tournament where he averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game, helping the Blue Hens to win the conference tournament and land a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Since he has played two seasons—with one season not counting due to covid—he should still have 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Carr is definitely what I would consider to be a stretch forward and should be a solid replacement for Jake LaRavia, should he decide not to return for his senior season. Like LaRavia, Carr has impressive size at 6-9 but is also a fantastic shooter and finished the 2021-22 season shooting 56% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc—that’s a better 3-point percentage than any player on Wake’s roster this season. As you can see from his shot chart below—courtesy of CBBAnaltyics.com—he excels down low where he can use his size to score over defenders and can light it up from almost anywhere from beyond the arc.

The Deacs still have plenty of work to do to fill out the 2022-23 roster. With this addition to the team, Wake still has between 3 and 5 available scholarships depending on the decisions of LaRavia and Daivien Williamson. Luckily Steve Forbes has proven himself to be a maestro of the transfer portal, so I’m sure we can be expecting plenty of more action in the coming month.

Go Deacs!