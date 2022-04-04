Jennifer Kupcho wins first LGPA major

First major of the year? No problem for Jennifer Kupcho.

The former Wake Forest great led all four rounds, winning the Dinah Shore at Mission Hill in Rancho Mirage, California on Sunday evening.

Jennifer Kupcho makes history once again. The first woman to win at Augusta. The last woman to win a major at Mission Hills. pic.twitter.com/os1XaGgXHs — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) April 4, 2022

Things got a bit tight as Kupcho saw a six-stroke lead dwindled down to just two strokes, but even with a tap-in bogey on the 18th hole, that was as close as she let the former champion Patty Tavatanakit get to overtaking her as well as Kessica Korda.

Refusing to do anything on a small magnitude, winning your first tournament at a major is otherworldly, but is also her first win since WINNING AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL.

Kupcho becomes the first former Wake Forest golfer to win a major championship since Webb Simpson in 2012 at the men’s U.S. Open.

Congrats Jennifer!

Go Deacs