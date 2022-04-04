 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jennifer Kupcho wins first LGPA major

New, 1 comment

First major of the season, first win for the Deac

By Cameron Lemons Debro
@CamLemons_
Syndication: Desert Sun Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

First major of the year? No problem for Jennifer Kupcho.

The former Wake Forest great led all four rounds, winning the Dinah Shore at Mission Hill in Rancho Mirage, California on Sunday evening.

Things got a bit tight as Kupcho saw a six-stroke lead dwindled down to just two strokes, but even with a tap-in bogey on the 18th hole, that was as close as she let the former champion Patty Tavatanakit get to overtaking her as well as Kessica Korda.

Refusing to do anything on a small magnitude, winning your first tournament at a major is otherworldly, but is also her first win since WINNING AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL.

Kupcho becomes the first former Wake Forest golfer to win a major championship since Webb Simpson in 2012 at the men’s U.S. Open.

Congrats Jennifer!

Go Deacs

Loading comments...