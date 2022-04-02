Daivien Williamson to Test NBA Waters

Senior guard Daivien Williamson has decided to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, joining Isaiah Mucius, Jake LaRavia, and Dallas Walton as Deacons with eligibility remaining to declare for the NBA draft. Like the previously mentioned players, Williamson is also retaining his eligibility.

In his two years as a Demon Deacon, Williamson averaged 12.2 points, 1.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. He scored a career high 28 points on 78% shooting from the floor in the final regular season game of the 2021-22 season against NC State.

Since the Deacs now have 4 early entrants in the draft process, here are some of the key dates for the 2022 NBA draft.

April 24: deadline for early entry

deadline for early entry May 16-22: The 2022 NBA Draft Combine

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine June 1: The withdrawal deadline for early entry underclassmen who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility

The withdrawal deadline for early entry underclassmen who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility June 13: The final deadline to withdrawal

I probably don’t need to tell you anymore that players declare for the draft to get evaluated and then return for another season at the college level. Honestly, there’s really no point for a player not to declare and just get the experience and evaluation of the process. While typically fewer than 100 players are invited to the draft combine, each player can attend 1 team workout for every team in the NBA. I’m not an expert on the NBA rules, but as far as I know, a player can declare for the draft every year as long as they withdrawal before the deadline, so this will probably be more and more prevalent if the Deacs continue recruiting at a high level.

Good luck Daivien and Go Deacs!