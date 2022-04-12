Dallas Walton Officially Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft, Foregoing Final Year of Eligibility

As an update to the previous article regarding Walton’s intentions to declare for the NBA draft, the graduate big man has announced that he will hire an agent. Although hiring an agent does not technically forfeit a player’s eligibility under the NCAA rules, Walton has stated that he is foregoing his final year of eligibility, meaning that he will not be returning for another season as a Deac.

-Gordana Biernat pic.twitter.com/uL6gpwFZ5P — Dallas Walton (@dal_walton) April 12, 2022

In his four-year career at the college level, Walton averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field and 39% from the 3-point line. He was the fifth leading scorer and 3rd leading rebounder for the Deacs this season, averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

As of right now, this decision leaves Wake Forest with 4 open scholarships currently. Along with Walton, the Deacs are losing seniors Alondes Williams, Khadim Sy, and Miles Lester, plus Carter Whitt to the transfer portal. The only commit in the 2022 class so far is 4-star forward Zach Keller. Depending on the decisions of Isaiah Mucius, Jake LaRavia, and Daivien Williamson, the Deacs could have between 4 and 7 open scholarships for the 2022-23 season. I expect Steve Forbes will be heavily working the transfer portal in the coming months.

Go luck Dallas and Go Deacs!