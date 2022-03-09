How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (23-8, 13-7) vs. Boston College Eagles (12-19, 6-14)

Time: 2:30PM, Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Location: Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center, 17,732 capacity)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -9.5

Over/Under: 141

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 33 | NET: 39

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 136 | NET: 170

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-67

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia Tech (29)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Albany (291)

Previous Matchup: Wake 87—BC 57 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 13-15

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 82% chance to win

Its win or go home time in Brooklyn for the Wake Forest Basketball team, and the Deacs are taking on a Boston College team that is coming off a big win over Pitt in the first round of the 69th ACC Tournament. The last time Wake won an ACC Tournament game, they beat the Eagles in Brooklyn in 2017 to help punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, so hopefully history repeats itself today. While the Deacs did beat this team by 30 in the regular season, over confidence could lead to an early trip back to Winston Salem. Let’s just take care of business. Go Deacs!