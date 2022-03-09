How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (23-8, 13-7) vs. Boston College Eagles (12-19, 6-14)

Time: 2:30PM, Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
Location: Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center, 17,732 capacity)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -9.5
Over/Under: 141
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 33 | NET: 39
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 136 | NET: 170
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-67
Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia Tech (29)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: Albany (291)
Previous Matchup: Wake 87—BC 57 (2022)
Head to Head All Time: 13-15
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 82% chance to win
Its win or go home time in Brooklyn for the Wake Forest Basketball team, and the Deacs are taking on a Boston College team that is coming off a big win over Pitt in the first round of the 69th ACC Tournament. The last time Wake won an ACC Tournament game, they beat the Eagles in Brooklyn in 2017 to help punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, so hopefully history repeats itself today. While the Deacs did beat this team by 30 in the regular season, over confidence could lead to an early trip back to Winston Salem. Let’s just take care of business. Go Deacs!
