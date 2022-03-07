Steve Forbes named ACC Men’s Basketball Coach of the year

The CORRECT choice was made for the ACC Men’s coach of the year, as Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes was voted to receive this prestigious honor.

This season has been nothing short of fun and it’s been in large part to the man brought in from East Tennessee State at the helm. With their 16 home wins, they tied the most wins in program history. Wake improving by 10 wins in ACC play is the largest turnaround in ACC history.

There’s not much you can say besides how well deserved this is. Wake Forest was picked to finish 13th in the ACC and while they narrowly missed out on a double-bye, you can just tell how different this team is from years prior and how there’s a shift in how Wake Forest basketball is being perceived.

Taking a look at history:

This is the first time a Wake Forest head coach has won the award since the 02-03 award was given to Skip Prosser

The first time a school has had the coach of the year in Football and men’s basketball since 2004-05 as Forbes joined Dave Clawson in receiving the honor (David Teel with that find)

The last time a player and coach swept player and coach of the year was 2012-13 with Larrañaga and Larkin splitting the honor with Erick Green. The last time it was outright was 2009 Maryland with Gary Williams and Greivis Vasquez

It’s been an exciting season and this is another deserved award for Wake Men’s basketball.

Now show him the money