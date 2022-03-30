Dallas Walton Joins LaRavia and Mucius in Draft Process

Graduate transfer Dallas Walton is also testing the waters of the NBA and has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, while maintaining his eligibility.

Walton averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 54% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc this season. He was easily the best rim protector on the roster, leading the team with 1.4 blocks per game. He tied his career high with a 22-point outing against Louisville this year. That game was part of a game two game stretch where Walton scored 42 points on 16-18 shooting and grabbed 18 rebounds in the final games of the regular season.

Walton is one of three Wake Forest players since 1992-93 to shoot 50% or better from the field and 35% or better from the 3-point line while also averaging 1 or more blocks per game. The other two are Tim Duncan (did it twice) and Antwan Scott. Obviously, the game has changed significantly over that time span, but in the three seasons they met the above criteria, Duncan and Scott made a combined six 3-pointers; Walton made 21 this season.

Walton will not be the flashiest prospect in the draft, but he is tall and can shoot, and that is always something NBA teams are looking for nowadays. As with LaRavia and Mucius, Walton can always decide to come back for another season of Steve Forbes making fun of him for being old if he so chooses.

Go luck Dallas and Go Deacs!