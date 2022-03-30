 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake Forest Guard Carter Whitt Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman guard is moving on

By Adam Bridgers
NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame at Wake Forest Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest freshman guard Carter Whitt has entered the transfer portal, ending his time with Demon Deacons.

Whitt graduated from high school early and joined the Demon Deacons midway through the 2020-21 season. He went on to average almost 5 points and 3 assists in 19 games played that year, which is incredibly impressive given that he was basically a high schooler taking on some of the best competition in college basketball. He had the best game of his Wake career against Notre Dame in the ACC tournament, in which he scored 12 points and dished out 7 assists.

Whitt saw his role diminish significantly throughout his second freshman season, starting in just 3 games and averaging 1.7 points and 1.5 assists in just 11 minutes per game. In the final 5 games of the season, Whitt played just 4 total minutes, with those coming in the blowout loss to Texas A&M. He had not logged more than 10 minutes of playing time since the first game in February against Pittsburgh, so it is totally understandable why he would want a change of scenery and a chance to make a bigger impact at another program.

Good luck Carter and Go Deacs!

