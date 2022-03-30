Wake Forest Pro Day Primer

Today, 12 Wake Forest graduates will take their next step toward the NFL when they take part in the annual NFL Pro Day inside McCreary Field House.

You, yes YOU, can watch this all unfold on ACC Network Extra starting at 2pm Eastern.

“But Cam, what should I be watching for?”

Well, I’m glad you asked.

Combine Snubs

It was a bit of a shock to see the entirety of the group of Traveon Redd, Luke Masterson, Jaquarii Roberson, Ja’Sir Taylor, Nick Sciba, Luiji Vilain, and Sulaiman Kamara all be snubbed for the NFL combine. This will be an important day for this group of guys to put their names back on the map and see if any of them can slide back into a draftable position.

We’ll be watching to see how Roberson has healed from his injuries and looks throughout the drills. Biggest question here will be his speed and agility. Redd’s times and bench presses will be intriguing to see if he can show that he’s not just a high level college player, but a guy who can make it in the pros. Masterson, Fox, and Kamara are looking to prove that age is only a number and that they have yet to hit their ceilings as a player. Vilain has dealt with injury issues in the past but the talent is undeniable, do strong measurables and times catch the eyes of some teams? Ja’Sir was a standout at the East-West Shrine Bowl, another strong performance could solidify him as a late-round nickel.

Not to forget Nick Sciba, but can he show off the same accuracy with longer kicks to answer the questions scouts have about his leg?

The Hopefuls

Nasir Greer entering the draft caught a lot of people by surprise. There’s no question the talent and drive is there, but his medicals leave a lot of questions. What would a very strong day in terms of drills and strength tests do for him here, one wonders?

Chapman and Stewart, while guys with their degrees, are still going to try to take their shot to at least see if they can land as an undrafted free agent, nab a practice squad spot, and shoot their shot in camp.

Zach Tom?

Tom absolutely dominated the combine and yet.. really hasn’t shot up many mock draft boards. The question here is, what all does he do? He could try to back up his results from the combine, but also run the risk of performing poorly and the combine coming as a fluke.