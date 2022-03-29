Jake LaRavia Enters Draft Process

Junior forward Jake LaRavia has announced that he will also be declaring for the NBA Draft, joining fellow Deac Isaiah Mucius. Like Mucius, LaRavia is maintaining his eligibility to return to the college ranks if he so chooses.

Dreams to reality pic.twitter.com/4GbI6PSiMN — Jake LaRavia (@jacob_laravia3) March 30, 2022

In his lone season as a Demon Deacon, the Indiana State transfer averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc. He scored a career high 31 points this season while adding 10 rebounds and 4 assists in a 22-point win over North Carolina. He is also the only Wake Forest player since 1992 (as far back as the SportsRef Play Index will go) to shoot 50% or better from the field and 35% or better from the 3-point while averaging 3 assists per game. That unique ability to score, pass, and rebound in an athletic 6-8 frame is definitely something NBA teams will be interested in.

In their latest mock draft, USA Today has LaRavia going 45th overall to the Charlotte Hornets, which would put him as the 15th pick of the second round. That means that LaRavia would likely have to play his way onto a roster in the summer league or the G-League.

Whether he is intending on staying in the draft or is just getting evaluated to see what he needs to improve on, Jake LaRavia was a special player for Wake Forest this season and one of the reasons the Deacs were able to win 25 games. Much like with Isaiah Mucius, I don’t think there are many—or any—members of Deacon Nation that would mind having LaRavia back for another season.

Good luck Jake and Go Deacs!