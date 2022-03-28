Isaiah Mucius Declares for NBA Draft

Wake Forest senior forward Isaiah Mucius has declared for the NBA draft but will retain his eligibility to return to college.

Should this be the end of Mucius’s time at Wake Forest, he will end his career as a Demon Deacon averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shot a career high 36% from the 3-point line and became a tenacious on ball defender this season. His energy and heart on the court made him a fan favorite among Deacon Nation, and he will always be remembered for sticking around to bring Wake Forest basketball back from the bottom of the conference.

Since the NCAA changed the rules on college players being able to remain eligible after declaring for the draft, it has become extremely common for players to declare and get evaluated before returning for another year of college. So, while Mucius has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, there is a chance he will return to Wake Forest—or another college program—next season. I think I speak for all of Deacon Nation when I say we would love to have him back for another year.

Isaiah Mucius always gave everything he had for Wake Forest, so no matter what future holds for his basketball career, he will always have a fan in me.

Good luck Isaiah and Go Deacs!