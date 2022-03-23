How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-9) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (25-12)

Time: 7PM Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022

Location: College Station, Texas (Reed Arena, 12,989 capacity)

TV: ESPN2 (WE’RE ON TV!!!!!!!)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +2.5

Over/Under: 130

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 32 | NET: 48

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 48 | NET: 43

Kenpom Prediction: TAMU wins 76-73

Opponent’s Best Win: Auburn (13)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Missouri (140)

Previous Matchup: Wake 68—TAMU 46 (1957)

Head to Head All Time: 1-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 35% chance to win

One game stands between Wake Forest and a quick return trip back to the Big Apple. It is unfortunate that every 1 seed in the NIT lost, except the one Wake Forest needed to lose so that they could have a third home game, but it is what it is. This should be a pretty solid matchup between two teams that (rightfully) believed that they should have been in the NCAA Tournament—assuming the Aggies don’t decide to back out on this game at the last minute. TAMU is not a great shooting team (49% eFG), but they are great on the offensive glass, rebounding around 34% of their missed shots. They also get to the line a ton, with over 20% of their scoring this season coming from the free throw stripe. The keys to the game for Wake will be limiting turnovers (as always) and making Texas A&M actually make shots, instead of giving them points at the line. We’re 1 game way from MSG. Let’s do the thing. Go Deacs!