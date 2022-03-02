How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7) vs. NC State Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14)

Time: 9:00 PM, Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports South (RSN) (The Women’s Team plays UVA in the ACCT at 6:30 on the same channel, so it’s somewhat of a Wake double header)

Streaming: Bally Sports Go

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -10.5

Over/Under: 151

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 37 | NET: 42

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 132 | NET: 139

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 82-70

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia Tech (33)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Wright State (194)

Previous Matchup: Wake 69—NC State 51(2022)

Head to Head All Time: 107-146

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 88% chance to win

It’s the last game of the 2021-22 regular season and the Deacs have a chance to win their 13th conference game of the season tonight against the NC State Wolfpack. Obviously, the ACC is playing more conference games now, but this would be the first time Wake has won 13 conference games since the 2004 season. The Wolfpack are currently battling to stay out of last place in the conference, so a loss here would be pretty inexcusable and seriously damage Wake’s NCAA Tournament resume (quad 3 loss), so let’s just take care of business and put this one away in the first half. Go Deacs!