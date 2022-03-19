How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (24-9) vs. VCU Rams (22-9)

Time: 4PM Saturday, March 19th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ESPN+ (CAN WE GET A GAME ON TV PLEASE)

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -5

Over/Under: 144.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 33 | NET: 48

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 62 | NET: 56

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 73-68

Opponent’s Best Win: Davidson (37)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Wagner (152)

Previous Matchup: Wake 69—VCU 90 (2010)

Head to Head All Time: 2-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 72% chance to win

If you haven’t watched many VCU games this season, here is the quick scouting report. The Rams are not very good on the offensive side of the ball with the 217th ranked offense via Kenpom. They turn the ball over on almost 22% of their possessions (341 in the nation) and are not great on the offensive glass. The Rams also struggle from the free throw line, shooting just 69.6% as a team (249th). The strength of this team is the defense. The Rams rank 6th in Kenpom in defensive efficiency and hold their opponents to an eFG% of 44.3%, the 8th best in the nation. The thing that concerns me most about this team is they force their opponent to turn the ball over on almost 25% of their possessions. The Deacs have obviously had a ton of issues with turnovers this season, so that is going to be a huge factor in this game. The player to watch for the Rams in senior forward Vince Williams Jr. The First Team All A-10 selection is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season and shoots 39% from beyond the arc. Let’s get another win and move one step closer to MSG. Go Deacs!