How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (23-9) vs. Towson Tigers (25-8)

Time: 7PM Wednesday, March 16th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ESPN+ (Kind of ridiculous that this game isn’t on TV)

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -8

Over/Under: 149

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 37 | NET: 48

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 78 | NET: 72

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 77-71

Opponent’s Best Win: Hoffstra (133)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Northeastern (264)

Previous Matchup: First Game!

Head to Head All Time: 0-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 78% chance to win

I assume that, like me, most of you have not watched any Towson games this season. Looking at their KenPom stats, the Tigers use a slower, more methodical approach on offense, ranking 57th in offense efficiency and 316th in tempo. They are also one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation, grabbing an offensive rebound on 37% of their missed shots. On the defensive side, they seem to give up a lot of 3-pointers, with over 41% of opponent’s field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. The guy to watch for the Tigers is UT-Martin transfer Cam Holden, who is averaging 13.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. At 6-5, he is a bigger guard that can hit the 3 or take a smaller defender into the post and score. Against Pitt this season, Holden scored 25 points on 9-15 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, so he is definitely capable of holding his own against ACC teams. Let’s go get the win. Go Deacs!