2022 Blogger So Dear Bracket Challenge

March Madness is here and that means it’s time for the Blogger So Dear Bracket Challenge. I know everyone is still probably pretty disappointed about not making the tournament this year, but it’s still fun to follow along and enjoy the best sports month in the calendar year.

CLICK HERE to go to the official BSD group, or search for “Blogger So Dear 2022” on ESPN. The password for the group is GoDeacs—I’m pretty confident that no one would ever guess such a cryptic password.

According to ESPN, “All Game picks will lock at the scheduled tip off time of the first Game of Round 1 during the Tournament currently scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM (noon) ET (the “Lock Time”). Your Game picks for the Tournament must be submitted, received and recorded by Sponsor’s computer by the scheduled Lock Time. Selections submitted after the Lock Time are considered invalid.”

If you want to fill out a bracket for the NIT, the best I could find was this bracket challenge in Google Doc form from “The world’s biggest NIT Fan”, NIT_Stu. If you find a better one please let me know.

Good luck, and GO DEACS!