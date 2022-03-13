Wake Forest Lands a 2 Seed in NIT

The Deacs aren’t finished yet. While they did not make the NCAA Tournament this season, Wake Forest will still get to experience the post season in the NIT.

The Deacs are the 2 seed in the “Bottom Right Bracket” and will play the Towson Tigers in the first round in the Joel. The Tigers finished the season 25-8 overall and 15-3 in the CAA. They lost in the semifinals of the CAA conference tournament 56-69 to Delaware. That game will take place on Wednesday at 7pm on ESPN+.

Should the Deacs defeat the Tigers, they will play the winner of Princeton-VCU back home at the Joel on Saturday or Sunday of this week. You can see the full bracket below.

I know the NIT is not where we wanted to be, but the Deacs are in it, so they may as well win it. Go Deacs!