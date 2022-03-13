Wake Forest’s Bubble Bursts, Deacs Miss the NCAA Tournament

After an incredible turnaround season that saw the Wake Forest Demon Deacons finish 23-9 overall and 13-7 in the ACC, the Deacs are unfortunately not making it into the big dance this season. Despite the great finish, the strength of the ACC and Wake’s out of conference schedule left them with a NET ranking of 48 and just one Quad 1 win, which apparently was not enough for them to make the tournament.

The tragic loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament may not have affected Wake that much, as the committee did not even have Wake as one of the first four teams out of the tournament.

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M the first four teams out -- in that order. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2022

Wake probably would have had to beat Miami in the quarterfinals to get off the bubble and into the field, especially with the way the rest of the bubble teams advanced into their conference tournaments. That also means the Deacs will likely be a 2 or 3 seed in the NIT, which will be announced later tonight.

The committee clearly did not respect the ACC at all this year, making Wake Forest the first ACC team ever with a .650 conference winning percentage to not make the tournament.

Just how unprecedented it would be for Wake Forest (23-9, 13-7 ACC) to be left out of the tournament?



Since the field expanded to 64 in 1985:



- There has been an ACC team with a .650 or higher winning percentage in conference play left out — Colin Mac (@colinmac16) March 13, 2022

It also marks the first time since the expansion that the ACC Coach of the Year and ACC Player of the Year have not made the tournament.

One team awaiting their fate today is Wake Forest, who feature ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams & ACC Coach of the Year Steve Forbes.



Since the 1985 expansion, there has not been an NCAA Tourney where neither the ACC Player of the Year nor the Coach of the Year made it. pic.twitter.com/1QLiO5K8ix — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2022

I guess we’ll find out at the end of the week how strong the ACC really was this season, and whether or not the disrespect was warranted.

Personally, I think the committee way overrated the Big 10, which got 9 teams into the field, including Rutgers (18-13, NET 77), Michigan (17-14, 34 NET), and (Indiana 20-13, 39 NET). That being said, I’m obviously pretty biased in favor of Wake and the ACC, so take that as you will. I also think Wake had a better resume than Wyoming, who is taking on Indiana in the First Four.

The Deacs had a great season, but missing the tournament really sucks. Here’s hoping we win the NIT. Go Deacs!