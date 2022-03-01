Jewel Spear Named First Team All-ACC

Wake Forest Women’s Basketball sophomore guard Jewel Spear has been named First Team All-ACC, becoming just the 5th player in program history to earn the honors.

Spear, who was voted to the ACC-All Freshman team a season ago, improved her game to another level in her second season. The sophomore led the ACC is scoring this season, averaging 18.4 points per game and ranks second in the ACC in both 3-pointers made (84) and 3-point percentage (37%). That is incredibly impressive, considering she was the primary focus of every opponent’s defense this season and was covered with a box-and-1 or face guarded in almost every single game. I guess one way to get around that is to just shoot from logo.

Spear scored in double figures in every game but 1 this season and scored 20 or more points in 9 games. She had a career high 40 points this season in a game against ETSU in which she hit a program record 10 three pointers. That game was part of a 3-game stretch in which Spear scored 95 points and made 21 3-pointers in just 11 days. Needless to say, Jewel Spear is one of the best scorers in all of women’s basketball. At this rate, there is no doubt that she will be ACC Player of the Year in the next couple of seasons.

Congrats Jewel!