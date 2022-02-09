How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-5, 9-4) vs. NC State Wolfpack (10-14, 3-10)

Time: 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina (PNC Arena, 19,722 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2.5

Over/Under: 152

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 40 | NET: 38

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 119 | NET: 124

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-74

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia Tech (36)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Wright State (188)

Previous Matchup: Wake 62—NC State 80 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 106 wins, 146 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 64% chance to win

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are not only ranked #25 in the latest Coaches Poll, but they are also currently sitting just half a game out of first place in the ACC—what a turnaround season it has been for the Old Gold and Black. That being said, the season is not over yet and there is still work to be done, starting with a game in Raleigh against a struggling NC State Wolfpack team. The Pack have been riddled with injuries this season and currently sit at the bottom of the ACC at 3-10 with the Pitt Panthers. Hopefully the Deacs aren’t looking past the Wolfpack, because Raleigh is not a place where Wake Forest wins often, regardless of the records of the two teams (one win since 2005). That combined with the fact that NC State likes to play the aggressive pressure defense that seemingly gives the Deacs a lot of problems means that this game is going to require plenty of grit and grime for Wake Forest to come away with a win. Let’s do it. Go Deacs!