How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4) vs. Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 6-5)

Time: 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 5th, 2022

Location: Tallahassee, Florida (Donald L. Tucker Center, 11,500 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports South (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sport Go

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +3

Over/Under: 146.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 44 | NET: 44

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 84 | NET: 82

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 73-72

Opponent’s Best Win: Duke (12)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Georgia Tech (154)

Previous Matchup: Wake 76—FSU 54 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 26 wins, 29 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 45% chance to win

After a double-digit win over the Pitt Panthers, the Deacs are in the Sunshine State to take on the Florida State Seminoles for the second time this season. A chance for a quad 1 win may have disappeared for Wake Forest as the Noles have dropped their last three games and fallen into quad 2 territory in the NET rankings. FSU has lost some key players to injuries recently, with redshirt senior Malik Osborne (10pts, 7 reb per game) undergoing season ending surgery on Thursday and center Naheem McLeod (4.5 pts, 2.1 reb per game) having surgery on his hand yesterday. Even with injuries, Florida State is still a very talented team that has only lost 2 games at home this season, so the Deacs are in for a fight. Let’s hope for a repeat of earlier matchup between these two teams.