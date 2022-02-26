How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7) vs. Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11)

Time: 7:00 PM, Saturday, February 26th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Spread: Wake -8.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 38 | NET: 43

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 124 | NET: 121

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-65

Opponent’s Best Win: Wake Forest (38) :(

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Pitt (178)

Previous Matchup: Wake 69—UL 73 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 2 wins, 9 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 85% chance to win

After the disappointing loss to Clemson earlier this week, the margin of error for the Deacs is now effectively non-existent. Wake Forest absolutely must take care of business in their final two games if they want to make it into the NCAA Tournament. I’m no bracket expert, but I feel like a home loss to a 120+ NET ranked team while simultaneously losing 4 of the last 6 games of the season would probably land Wake in the NIT. Louisville is not having a good season and have gotten rid of their head coach, but they still have a win over the Deacs already this season, so they are still capable of marching into the Joel and stealing a win. Hopefully the Deacs are feeling better than they were on Wednesday, because this is a must win game. Go Deacs!