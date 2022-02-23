How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6) vs. Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12)

Time: 7:00 PM, Saturday, February 23rd, 2022

Location: Clemson, South Carolina (Littlejohn Coliseum, 9,000 people)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 30 | NET: 40

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 91 | NET: 95

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 74-73

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia (73)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Georgia Tech (153)

Previous Matchup: Wake 39—Clemson 60 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 100 wins, 65 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 52% chance to win

We are coming down the home stretch of the 2021-22 regular season now. With the Deacs looking for a top 4 finish in the ACC and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, the final three games of the season are all must win games for the Deacs. That is a very doable task, as Wake’s final three opponents rank 91, 127, and 122 in Kenpom respectively—and the final two are at home. Let’s just go 1-0 today, as the Deacs take on Clemson in their final road game of the season. Go Deacs!